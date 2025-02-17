Pierce County seeking mural artists to beautify and protect public spaces – The Suburban Times

Pierce County is launching a pilot mural program to transform public spaces frequently targeted by graffiti and vandalism into vibrant works of public art. Three mural opportunities located on Pierce County-owned properties in unincorporated areas are open for artist applications.

The project aims to engage the community and artists in beautifying public spaces, fostering civic pride, and encouraging respect for shared environments. By transforming graffiti-prone areas with meaningful artwork, it promotes safer, more welcoming neighborhoods while celebrating cultural expression.

The mural projects are located on Pierce County-owned property or facilities in unincorporated areas and vary in size. The mural projects will be located at:

‌Sprinker Recreation Center’s Harold E. LeMay Skate Park in the Tacoma-Parkland community

‌Walkway barrier and retaining wall near the intersection of 152nd St E and 22nd Ave E in Parkland

‌Retaining wall at the intersection of Pioneer Way and Gay Rd E in the Waller community

The budgets for these projects vary from $10,000- $75,000 including but not limited to taxes, insurance, supplies, scaffolding, artwork, permits and any other requirements of the project. This program is primarily funded by a one-time Pierce County Mural Project fund provided for the duration of the 2024-25 fiscal biennium and by the County’s 1% for the Arts Program.

To apply, artists working individually or as a team can submit a professional portfolio and qualifications to the Pierce County Arts Commission. All applicants must be eligible to work in the United States and be 18 years or older.

The submission deadline for proposals is March 31, 2025, at 10 a.m.

An informational webinar about the project will be hosted Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m. To review the full submission requirements or for webinar details, visit the Pierce County Mural Project website.

About the Pierce County 1% for the Arts Program

‌Pierce County’s One Percent for the Arts ordinance directs publicly funded construction projects, with costs exceeding $100,000, to allocate one percent of the project budget for public art. This program supports the County’s mission to increase access to the arts for all Pierce County residents through a lasting legacy of publicly held artwork located in county-owned or county-leased facilities.

To learn more, visit the Pierce County 1% for the Arts website.