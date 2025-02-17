Nobles bill to ban flavored tobacco, nicotine products heard in committee – The Suburban Times

A bill aimed at curbing youth tobacco use was heard in the Senate Health & Long-Term Care Committee Friday.

Senate Bill 5183, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), would ban the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products, including menthol cigarettes, flavored vapes, and nicotine pouches. The bill also prohibits “entertainment vapor products” — devices designed with interactive features like video games and animations to attract young users.

“Flavored tobacco is a trap, not a choice,” Nobles said. “These products are engineered to appeal to kids, and the data shows they work. If we’re serious about public health, we must shut down the pipeline that feeds addiction before it starts.”

Research cited in the bill shows eight out of 10 young tobacco users start with flavored products. In Washington, 14% of 12th graders and 8% of 10th graders vape, with 88% using flavored options. Menthol cigarettes, which make smoking easier to start and harder to quit, are used by half of all young cigarette smokers.

The bill also directs the Department of Health to develop a statewide education campaign on the dangers of flavored tobacco and nicotine and empowers the Liquor and Cannabis Board to enforce the ban, including penalties for retailers who violate the law.

