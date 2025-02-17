Letter: When You’re Given a Second Chance at Love – The Suburban Times

When you’ve lost the one you thought you never would, you may find yourself going about your days wistfully watching couples strolling hand-in-hand, laughing, and smiling and posing for selfies.

Or you see them in church, snuggling close, one arm around the other, occasionally one laying their head on the shoulder of the other all while they ostensibly listen to the sermon.

Or, blissfully unaware of other diners espying their obvious affection, they are photographed by the waiter, daisies, roses, and blossoms yet to open prominently displayed on their table, the lights of the city and gently falling snow romantically adding to the scene.

You notice she is beautiful. She is radiant, the smile of her eyes and lips as she returns his gaze suggesting she too has lost and found love again; she too once had a hand to hold and now does again; she too has discovered someone who understands that every day, not just on Valentine’s Day, is a day to cherish the other.

That’s what it’s like when you’re given a second chance at love.

We know.