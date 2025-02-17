Clover Park School Board to Host Board Candidate Forum Feb. 19 – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a board candidate forum/special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 5:45 p.m. in room 4 of the Student Services Center located at 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

A forum will be held featuring candidates for the interim District 4 Director vacancy to share information with the public. Two candidates who reside within the Director District 4 boundary and meet the minimum eligibility requirements have applied: Michael Barr and Darrin Lowry.

The meeting will also be live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the district YouTube channel. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join the Zoom webinar: 929326 or via telephone at 253-215-8782.

The board meeting agenda and detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.

For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.