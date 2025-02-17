Auditions for ROCKY at Tacoma Little Theatre – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Little Theatre.

Tacoma Little Theatre is holding auditions for the Washington premiere of Rocky. This production will be directed by Chris Serface, choreographed and assistant directed by Ashley Roy-Simpson, and musically directed by Lindsay Delmarter.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, March 9th and Monday, March 10th at Tacoma Little Theatre (210 N I Street, Tacoma WA 98403), and Tuesday, March 11th at the Star Center (3873 S 66th St, Tacoma, WA 98409). Audition appointments will be set starting at 6:00pm on Sunday and 7:00pm on Monday and Tuesday. Callbacks will be held on Wednesday, March 12th at Tacoma Little Theatre. All actors must schedule their appointment using Casting Manager at the link below.

Rocky Balboa is a small-time Philadelphia boxer who is chosen to take on the reigning world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed, when the undefeated fighter’s scheduled opponent is injured. While he diligently trains for the fight, Rocky begins a relationship with Adrian, a wallflower who is tired of being pushed around by her brother. As their love grows, they find their inner strength and bring out the best in each other. Rocky is a hard-hitting yet tender musical with music and lyrics by Tony®-winners and Academy Award® nominees Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and a book by multiple Tony®-winner Thomas Meehan, adapted from the acclaimed Oscar®-nominated screenplay by Sylvester Stallone.

Anyone and Everyone is invited to audition for any production at Tacoma Little Theatre regardless of any physical attribute, gender, race, age, ability, body type, ethnicity, expressions, or experience. All roles are available.

Auditioners are asked to prepare 32 bars of a musical theatre style song. Please bring sheet music in the correct key, an accompanist will be provided.

All actors cast receive a travel reimbursement up to $150.00.

Once cast, Rocky will begin rehearsals on April 14th. Rehearsals are Monday-Thursday from 7:00pm-9:30pm. The production will run from June 6th to June 29th for a total of 13 performances.

To reserve an audition time, follow this link (http://castingmanager.com/audition/info/eCB0FApT4GysC0v) or call our Box Office for assistance at (253) 272-2281.