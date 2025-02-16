Who are “Partners for Parks” of Lakewood? – The Suburban Times

Partners for Parks is a collaborative effort uniting Lakewood service organizations, community groups, educational institutions, the military, and local businesses to support the enhancement of Lakewood area parks. Through ongoing partnerships with the community and the City of Lakewood, Partners for Parks has contributed to numerous park improvement projects. Their continuous efforts align with the city’s mission of fostering a healthy and vibrant community.

Our Current Project: Restoring the H-Barn Complex

Partners for Parks is dedicated to preserving, restoring, and renovating the historic H-Barn Complex at Fort Steilacoom Park, transforming it into a multi-use facility for the benefit of the entire community. To date, we have raised $2.7 million toward our $3.5 million goal. Now, we need your support to reach the finish line. Your investment can help turn this long-cherished vision into reality. Join us in honoring our shared history and building a brighter future.

For more details, visit www.partnersforparks.net.

