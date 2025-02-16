2024-25 CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Meriwether Elementary School – The Suburban Times

This week, we showed our #CPSDPride by giving a #SuperSchoolShoutout to to Meriwether Elementary School reading interventionist Jazmine Ross and fifth grader Liam Bennett.

Ross worked as a long-term substitute teacher at CPSD before becoming an interventionist at Meriwether two years ago. “It’s a gift for me to be able to read so I enjoy fostering that love in kids through a growth mindset,” she said. “I always remind them that I’m here to build on the skills they already have and give them new tools to use.”

Ross works with students from kindergarten through fourth grade, mostly in small groups. “In kindergarten, I work in the classroom, so I get to know all the kids,” she said. “They see me, know what my role is and feel comfortable learning challenging skills together.”

This year, Ross is proud to have become even more devoted to relationship building with students. “Getting to know kids and showing them that you care inspires them,” she said. “It gives them higher expectations of themselves and all they can do.”

Liam became an Explorer this year and immediately felt at home in Meriwether. “I was in Syracuse before, but I really like it here,” he said. “There’s a lot of cool people, and I love my teacher, Mr. Williams.”

Liam’s best subject is math because he is a natural mathematician, but he is most proud of his growth in science. “I’m really excited to work with my friend, Aidan, on our STEAM Fair project,” he said. “I really like what we’re learning in class right now about plants, animals and the Earth.”

Liam is proud of his helpful personality and is known throughout the school for being friendly and kind. “I want to be an elementary school teacher when I grow up because I like working with people and educating,” he said. “My teachers have helped me a lot and I’m inspired by them.”

Go Explorers!