Visiting Joint Base Lewis-McChord – The Suburban Times

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 story.

Last week, on Friday afternoon, I was joined by leaders from across District 6 to meet in the home of the Commanding General of America’s First Corps, Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane. One of the opportunities that comes with being the District 6 representative is interacting with JBLM leadership.

While walking in this historic home and seeing photos of Camp Lewis and the McChord Field that eventually became what we know today as Joint Base Lewis McChord, I had the chance to speak with several leaders on the installation. What I heard loud and clear was they were facing the same concerns that many of our residents across the county face every day: Affordable Housing and Childcare.

It was interesting to learn how these two items impact the ability of many service members because they often must choose between the service and their families. If a service member gets assigned to JBLM, they will often leave behind their families so they can continue on with access to childcare and not have to worry about housing costs.

I have worked with our South Sound Military Partner Communities Committee for several years. This committee works across the region to be great neighbors with our Base. We are working on our building and land use codes to make building childcare easier, and of course, we are working to increase our affordable housing stock. In Tuesday’s Council meeting, we approved over $15 million for affordable rental housing construction and maintenance through various funding sources. Our largest source is the Maureen Howard Affordable Housing funds, and we will issue another call for projects this year. These dollars invest in permanently affordable rentals and homes of all kinds, and this is how we make a dent in the lack of supply.

It was a wonderful event, and I have to say that it was exceptionally well organized. Looking forward to further conversations and work as we continue to address these and other needs of our active-duty military members and their families.