Taking orders now for Sukiyaki – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Buddhist Temple.
Warm up with freshly prepared sukiyaki or chicken teriyaki at the Tacoma Buddhist Temple’s annual Sukiyaki Fundraiser.
To ensure demand is met for this popular community event, food selections must be ordered by Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, then picked up or eaten at the temple fundraiser on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Sukiyaki is a one-pot dish made of thinly sliced beef, vegetables, tofu, and thin clear noodles, all simmered in a sweet, savory sauce. A vegetarian version is also available, featuring a double serving of tofu.
Tacoma temple members and supporters cook the sukiyaki in special sukiyaki pans, using recipes perfected over decades. The sukiyaki and chicken teriyaki come as meals with white rice, tsukemono (pickled vegetables) and a mochi (sweet rice) cupcake. Beef or vegetarian sukiyaki costs $24; chicken teriyaki is $20.
Tacoma Buddhist Temple Sukiyaki Fundraiser
When: Sunday, March 2, 2025, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to pick up meals or dine-in
Meals must be pre-ordered by Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, 10 p.m.
Where: Temple social hall, 1717 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, WA 98402
Order: www.tacomabt.org
More info: www.tacomabt.org | info@tacomabt.org
