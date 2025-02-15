Taking orders now for Sukiyaki – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Buddhist Temple.

Temple member cooks sukiyaki at the 2024 sukiyaki fundraiser.

Warm up with freshly prepared sukiyaki or chicken teriyaki at the Tacoma Buddhist Temple’s annual Sukiyaki Fundraiser.

To ensure demand is met for this popular community event, food selections must be ordered by Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, then picked up or eaten at the temple fundraiser on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Sukiyaki is a one-pot dish made of thinly sliced beef, vegetables, tofu, and thin clear noodles, all simmered in a sweet, savory sauce. A vegetarian version is also available, featuring a double serving of tofu.

Beef, tofu, green onions, and clear noodles are some of the ingredients in sukiyaki.

Tacoma temple members and supporters cook the sukiyaki in special sukiyaki pans, using recipes perfected over decades. The sukiyaki and chicken teriyaki come as meals with white rice, tsukemono (pickled vegetables) and a mochi (sweet rice) cupcake. Beef or vegetarian sukiyaki costs $24; chicken teriyaki is $20.

Cupcakes made of mochi (sweet rice) flour cool in the temple kitchen.

Tacoma Buddhist Temple Sukiyaki Fundraiser

When: Sunday, March 2, 2025, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to pick up meals or dine-in

Meals must be pre-ordered by Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, 10 p.m.

Where: Temple social hall, 1717 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, WA 98402

Order: www.tacomabt.org

More info: www.tacomabt.org | info@tacomabt.org