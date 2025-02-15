 RFP: One-Stop Operator – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

RFP: One-Stop Operator

WorkForce Central is pleased to announce a Request for Proposals (RFP) to identify and select a qualified One-Stop Operator.

The One-Stop Operator will coordinate partners’ delivery of services at the WorkSource Pierce One-Stop Center, ensure the One-Stop Center meets certification requirements, collaborate with WorkForce Central and partners to identify and fill service gaps, and increase One-Stop Center use.

The selected One-Stop Operator will demonstrate partnership orientation, commitment to equity, diplomacy, an unbiased approach with all stakeholders, and knowledge of local needs and resources. As the keeper of goodwill and standards, the One-Stop Operator will maintain operational oversight, functional leadership, and alignment with partners to enhance services and make the WorkSource Pierce One-Stop Center a vibrant foundation for workforce development in Pierce County.

The maximum budget for proposals is $160,000 and proposals are due by March 25.

