“Party for Polar Bears” Takeover Weekend at Lucky N Lawless Bakery – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Cindy Roberts.

TACOMA – Head down south to Lucky N Lawless Bakery and enjoy delicious baked goods while helping polar bears.

Lucky N Lawless Bakery is generously donating 50% of all sales on the weekend of February 22 and 23 to the “Party for Polar Bears!” fundraising event with all proceeds going to polar bear conservation. Try a vast selection of sweet and savory treats from homemade cookies to cinnamon rolls. You can also purchase locally made gifts including tumblers, candles and more.

Gluten free and vegan options available via pre-order, just email luckynlawless@gmail.com for more information. Drop by and help us celebrate “International Polar Bear Day” and raise money for polar bears.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 22 from 9 a.m.- 4p.m. and Sunday, February 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lucky N Lawless Bakery is located at 1608 S Gold Street, Centralia, WA. We hope to see you there!