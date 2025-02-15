Nobles bill to expand career pathways in natural resources heard in committee – The Suburban Times

A bill to expand career pathways in Washington’s natural resource and conservation sectors was heard in the Senate Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee Wednesday.

Senate Bill 5567, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), would direct the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) to select a private sector, nonprofit partner to continue and expand an existing program that engages youth in sustainable natural resource systems. The nonprofit partner must meet specific criteria, including a strong track record in workforce development and natural resource education. OSPI would oversee the program’s implementation, ensuring it aligns with state education standards, strengthens career-connected learning, and tracks student participation, completion rates, and workforce outcomes.

The program would offer courses targeting high school students, using learning based on state standards and industry competencies. Designed as a summer skills center or after-school workforce program, it would provide multiple pathways for students to earn high school credit, dual credit with a community or technical college, or an industry-recognized credential.

“Our state’s natural resource sector offers incredible career opportunities, but too many young people don’t have access,” Nobles said. “By expanding an existing program, we can ensure more students — especially those from historically marginalized communities — gain hands-on experience, get school credit, and build a path toward high-demand, family-wage jobs in conservation and resource management.”

Follow the bill’s progress here.