Coast Salish weavers design new kit for Seattle Sounders – The Suburban Times

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News

The creativity and talent of Puyallup Tribe Heritage Division Manager Connie McCloud and two other Coast Salish weavers will soon be seen on the Emerald Queen Casino pitch at Lumen Field in Seattle.

McCloud teamed up with fellow weavers Gail White Eagle from the Muckleshoot Tribe and Danielle Morsette from the Suquamish Tribe to design the latest Seattle Sounders FC kit. They started collaborating nearly a year and a half ago.

The uniform features navy, aqua, blue and light blue colors. McCloud said the designs on the jerseys feature a basket weaving design and the Puyallup Tribal fish.

