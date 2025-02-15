City Manager Appoints Tanja Carter as Community & Economic Development Director – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – City Manager Elizabeth Pauli has appointed – and Council has confirmed – Tanja Carter as Community & Economic Development Department Director, effective March 24, 2025. With extensive experience in the tourism and hospitality, commercial real estate development, retail, distribution, and international manufacturing sectors, she most recently served as Economic Development Director for the City of Federal Way. Prior to that, she also worked in economic development for the cities of SeaTac and Auburn.

“As a trilingual professional with experience living on three continents and working in over 60 countries, Tanja Carter offers a diverse understanding of cultural and economic landscapes,” said City Manager Pauli. “Bringing a unique global perspective and a proven track record of success in economic development, program execution, and leadership, she is also a former small business owner who understands the unique challenges faced by entrepreneurs in today’s business environment.”

Tanja Carter’s experience leading teams developing economic development strategies in diverse regions has honed her ability to tailor solutions to specific cultural and economic needs. Drawing from her international experience, she has been able to connect small immigrant-owned businesses locally with opportunities that support their success. Her established relationships with organizations like the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the Washington Economic Development Association (WEDA), along with her work nurturing jurisdictional collaborations through Sister Cities programs, also provide her with strong foundational knowledge for fostering local economic growth.

“I am thrilled to join the City of Tacoma’s Community & Economic Development Department,” said Tanja Carter. “I’ve been so impressed by the incredibly smart and talented people on this team and the amazing work they’ve already accomplished. I look forward to supporting their continued success and building on these achievements as we work together to serve businesses of all sizes seeking to establish, grow and thrive in Tacoma.”

A native German speaker who is also fluent in English and Spanish, Tanja Carter has a bachelor’s degree in economics and international relations from The American University.