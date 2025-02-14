Leavitt ferry reform bill improves maintenance – The Suburban Times

Photo credit: Pierce County Transit.

Ferries are the lifeline for thousands of Washingtonians. Working class people across four counties may rely on ferries as their only way to get on and off an island.

“Our ferry systems are essential to keep Washington moving,” said Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-University Place), prime sponsor of House Bill 1054. “No one should be left out to sea because the ferry is not running. In fact, in my own county of Pierce, residents from Anderson Island (in the 28th) were stranded for days not being able to get to work, medical appointments, grocery shopping and more. In some instances, folks had to rely on the good graces of private citizens with boats to assist or the volunteer fire department boat. These ferries were routinely breaking down and disrupting lives significantly.”

Progress has been made to better the county ferry systems across Washington. The House of Representatives passed HB 1054 off the floor today. The final vote was unanimous.

When ferries are not operational, people can become stranded. Patients cannot get off-island to receive necessary medical care, and children are unable to go to or return from school.

“Unless you have the funds to charter a private vessel, island-dwellers are at the mercy of the ferry system,” Leavitt said. “We need equitable access to public transit, that runs on a reliable schedule.”

HB 1054 ensures that counties can make repairs quickly and keep ferries working for the people that rely on them by extending the length of unit priced contracts for ferry maintenance to a ten-year period.

Currently, counties pay overmarket rate for drydock maintenance and must take whatever space is available. This bill will allow counties to proactively schedule maintenance and give counties more leverage for better rates.

“The inability to schedule with contractors and a lack of maintenance lets our ferries fail,” Leavitt said. “Simple changes like this allow our public transit to do its job safely and efficiently and save the Counties resources.”

Bill page:https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=1054&year=2025&initiative=False.