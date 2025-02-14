Friday Forums 2025: Staying at Home: Access, Displacement, and Aging in Place  – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, Wash. – As housing costs continue to rise, our seniors face unique issues in retaining access to services, community, and stability. Join Downtown On the Go for a panel exploring the challenges impacting Tacomans ability to Age in Place, and how addressing them can make Tacoma a better place for everyone to live, work, and play.

This free Friday Forum panel event will be held on February 28th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in person at the University of Washington Tacoma in Milgard Hall Room 110, and virtually over Teams Webinar. Featuring panelists Cheryl Lee (Korean Women’s Association), Nalani Linder (TACID), and Bucoda Warren (City of Tacoma). Moderated by Tanisha Jumper (Tacoma Public Schools).

Register in advance for either in person or virtual at DowntownOnTheGo.org. Q&A will be available for both in person and virtual attendees at the end of the forum. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email and will receive an email with more information closer to the event. A recording of the panel will be available on DOTG’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Downtown On the Go’s Friday Forums bring together local leaders, experts, and the community to talk about transportation issues facing Tacoma and our region. In 2025 we’re exploring how Tacoma – both the City and its residents – is changing, through discussions on new and upcoming policy, the impacts of rising housing costs and displacement, and the future of transit in the South Sound.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.