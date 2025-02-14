City of Tacoma Nominates Cassidy Maruska for Prestigious Association of Washington Cities Scholarship – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — Mayor Victoria Woodards proudly announced the City of Tacoma’s nomination of Cassidy Maruska, from the Science and Math Institute in Tacoma, for the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) Center for Quality Communities (CQC) Scholarship. The AWC CQC Scholarship recognizes high school seniors and college students demonstrating exceptional community commitment through leadership and civic engagement.



“I am delighted to support Cassidy Maruska in this well-deserved recognition of her exceptional leadership and dedication to making a difference—qualities that truly embody the spirit of our community,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “She has been an outstanding student and a committed participant in Jobs 253, where she gained valuable experience as an intern in our City Council offices.”



Cassidy Maruska is one of 38 students statewide nominated for this esteemed opportunity, with each city and town in Washington allowed to nominate just one student. Three winners will be selected from the pool of 38 nominees to receive a $3,000 scholarship, along with a travel stipend to attend the AWC Annual Conference in Kennewick, Wash. from June 24-27.



The AWC CQC Scholarship is a statewide initiative designed to support young leaders who aspire to serve their communities through public service, volunteerism, and civic involvement. By providing financial assistance and networking opportunities at the AWC Annual Conference, the program helps empower future community leaders.



“As a member of the AWC Board of Directors and a former high school civics teacher, I am thrilled that Tacoma has the chance to nominate Cassidy Maruska for this prestigious scholarship,” said Council Member John Hines. “The AWC Center for Quality Communities Scholarship helps to ensure students who are passionate about public service and civic engagement can thrive and build leadership skills. I am deeply impressed with Cassidy’s passion for and commitment to our community, and I am so pleased that we have an opportunity to show Tacoma’s support for her hard work and dedication.”



More information about the AWC CQC Scholarship is available at wacities.org/cqc-home/scholarships.