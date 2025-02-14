 CIS Lakewood Fundraising & Community Breakfast, April 16 – The Suburban Times

CIS Lakewood Fundraising & Community Breakfast, April 16

Submitted by Kerri Pedrick.

This year’s Communities In Schools of Lakewood Fundraising & Community Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, April 16, at 8:30 A.M. This annual event brings together an incredible group of community members, partners, and supporters, and we’d love for you to be part of it!

Enjoy a delicious catered breakfast (with plenty of coffee – we promise!) while hearing inspiring stories from students, families, and partners who have been impacted by Communities In Schools of Lakewood – now supporting Clover Park and Franklin Pierce Schools. It’s a chance to connect, celebrate, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of local students.

Event Details:

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, April 16 | 8:30 – 10:30 A.M. (Breakfast at 8:30 A.M. and Program at 9:00 A.M.)
  • Location: McGavick Conference Center, Clover Park Technical College (4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 – plenty of parking & fully accessible!)
  • Cost: FREE! This is a fundraising event, and will invite guests to make a personally meaningful gift. If you’re unable to attend, you’re welcome to make a donation on the website.
  • Food: Catered breakfast buffet & coffee bar!
  • Program: Hear directly from students, families, and partners about the impact of CIS Lakewood: Supporting Clover Park & Franklin Pierce Schools. Scholarship presentations and more!

Want to help us out? We invite you, your friends, and colleagues to be a Table Host! Hosting a table is completely free, and our Table Hosts play a key role in engaging the community and making this event a success. If you’re interested or have questions, let us know—we’d love to have you on board! You can register for the event and let us know with your “Table Host/Seat Selection.”

We’d love to see you there and share this special morning with you and our entire community! 

Looking forward to connecting soon!

