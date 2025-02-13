 Introducing Ume – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Introducing Ume

· · Leave a Comment ·

And… it’s a girl! We’re excited to share that our rare and endangered Malayan tapir calf has been named Ume (pronounced oo-may), a name chosen by her dedicated keeper staff. Ume means plum blossom and apricot in Japanese.

The calf will remain behind the scenes in the Asian Forest Sanctuary, nursing and bonding with her mother, Yuna, under the observation of the zoo’s veterinary and animal care teams. Zoo guests can look forward to seeing the young tapir calf later this spring.

Mom and baby are thriving behind the scenes, and we can’t wait to share more updates soon.

The post Introducing Ume (and more photos) appeared first on Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

DuPont Historical Museum.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.