Introducing Ume – The Suburban Times

And… it’s a girl! We’re excited to share that our rare and endangered Malayan tapir calf has been named Ume (pronounced oo-may), a name chosen by her dedicated keeper staff. Ume means plum blossom and apricot in Japanese.

The calf will remain behind the scenes in the Asian Forest Sanctuary, nursing and bonding with her mother, Yuna, under the observation of the zoo’s veterinary and animal care teams. Zoo guests can look forward to seeing the young tapir calf later this spring.

Mom and baby are thriving behind the scenes, and we can’t wait to share more updates soon.

The post Introducing Ume (and more photos) appeared first on Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.