Don’t miss the annual Fieldhouse Flea Market  – The Suburban Times

Don’t miss the annual Fieldhouse Flea Market 

Submitted by Lynn Raisi.

Are you seeking vintage treasures, handmade creations, and a fabulous Food Court? Don’t miss the annual Fieldhouse Flea Market! 

The University of Puget Sound Women’s League Fieldhouse Flea Market is happening Saturday, March 22 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Held since 1968, we are Tacoma’s original vintage and creative Market. The $5 entry for 5 years and above goes towards our goal to raise funds for student scholarships. This year the Women’s League celebrates 125 years of service to the University and Puget Sound students.  

Our 80 plus booths include antiques and repurposed items, new and vintage clothes, books, toys and jewelry, local creatives and makers with candles, salves, plants, letterpress, prints, cards, and so much deliciousness. We have yummy take away food inside and a fabulous Food Court right outside curated by Tacoma Aroma Flavor. 

There are treasures for everyone! 

