City of Destiny Awards: Nominations Open Through March 14, 2025 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is now accepting nominations for the 39th Annual City of Destiny Awards, a tradition honoring outstanding local volunteers since 1987. The nomination period closes on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

The City of Destiny Awards celebrate exceptional contributions to Tacoma across a wide range of categories, including Adult and Youth Leadership, Lifetime Service, Youth and Group Service, Environmental Sustainability, Disability Advocacy (Professional and Volunteer), Economic Development, and Equity & Empowerment. Last year’s celebration introduced the Inspire Tacoma award, which recognized two-time NBA All-Star athlete and local philanthropist Isaiah Thomas. Since its inception, more than 330 individuals and groups have been honored at the City of Destiny Awards for their commitment to improving life in Tacoma.

The City’s Events and Recognitions Committee (CERC) oversees the nomination and selection process. This City Council-appointed group of community leaders, representing diverse backgrounds and expertise, develops the nomination tools and criteria used to evaluate nominees. Awardees will be celebrated at the annual City of Destiny Awards ceremony. Organizations interested in contributing to this community recognition event can learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

How to Nominate

Nominations must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025 to be considered. The nomination form and additional details can be found online at tacomavenues.org. For questions or to request a hard copy of the nomination form, contact communityevents@tacomavenues.org or call 253.573.2523.

To learn more about the City of Destiny Awards and watch last year’s ceremony, visit tacomavenues.org.

About the City’s Events and Recognitions Committee

The City’s Events and Recognitions Committee serves as an advisory and action committee on matters pertaining to City-hosted events, special events funding, and recognition programs. Members are responsible for planning, reviewing, and evaluating events to receive grant funding, as well as engaging the community in its planning efforts for City-hosted events such as City of Destiny Awards and the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.