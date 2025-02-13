Carla Santorno selected to fill vacant seat on Board of Park Commissioners – The Suburban Times

A successor has been appointed to complete the remaining term of Tim Reid’s elected position on the Board of Park Commissioners.

The Board voted unanimously at its regular meeting Monday, selecting Carla Santorno from four finalists who were interviewed the week before.

Santorno is a retired superintendent with Tacoma Public Schools who served from 2012 to 2021.

“I believe that my greatest leadership skills lie in my ability to bring people together to create partnerships – partnerships designed to bring diverse people together to meet the needs of our families,” she wrote in her application.

Santorno is scheduled to be ceremoniously sworn in February 24 at the next Board meeting.

She will serve on the Park Board through 2025. She replaces Commissioner Reid, Parks Tacoma’s longest serving commissioner who died Dec. 12.

What’s next in the process

One more seat on the Board needs to be filled and the process will remain open to applicants until February 18. The remaining 16 people who have already submitted applications are still in the running for the other vacant position.

More details are available here on the process.

Since December, the Park Board has appointed two new commissioners, including Santorno. Commissioner Alisa Lee was appointed December 20 to fill the seat left by Aaron Pointer when he retired after 24 years of service.

Next, a commissioner will be appointed to the elected position vacated by Rosie Ayala at the end of 2024. Ayala now serves on the Pierce County Council.

Here is an updated timeline for selecting the last commissioner:

Feb. 24: Commissioners are scheduled to discuss which applicants to move forward for interviews for Ayala’s position.

Week of March 3: A special meeting may be held to conduct interviews, with the exact date to be determined.

March 10: Commissioners expect to discuss the qualifications of the finalists and vote to appoint Ayala’s replacement.

