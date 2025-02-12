 Nobles bill to create Seattle Reign FC special license plate heard in committee – The Suburban Times

Nobles bill to create Seattle Reign FC special license plate heard in committee

A bill to create a Seattle Reign FC special license plate was heard in the Senate Transportation Committee Monday. 

Senate Bill 5692, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), would direct proceeds from the plate to the RAVE Foundation, the team’s nonprofit partner. The foundation supports initiatives that expand access to play, promote inclusivity, and provide resources for underserved communities. 

“Seattle Reign FC has made a lasting impact both on and off the field,” said Nobles, who worked in partnership with the team on the bill. “This will give fans a way to show their support while directly funding programs that promote equity, expand access to play, and strengthen communities across Washington.” 

Follow the bill’s progress here

