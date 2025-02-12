Letter: Dumpster Dating – The Suburban Times

Every Thursday is dumpster pickup day. Which means Wednesday is dumpster fill day. When we were dating, I’d ask her if she wanted to go to the dumpster with me. And she always said yes, because – even though our destination was the dumpster -together was where we wanted to be.

Now that we’re married, and cleaning out my house for sale, we need boxes, so we go to the recycle bin, which is a significant upgrade from a dumpster.

Whether, however, dumpster or recycling bin, together is where we want to be.

Every Wednesday is also date night. Because though we have many weeks of scraping and cleaning and scrubbing and painting to get my house ready to sell, we also need to clean up and go places – other than to the dumpster.

Because together is where we want to be.

When she lived there and I lived here, dumpster dating was occasionally punctuated by moon watching. She’d go out into her yard, and I’d go out in mine, and we’d look up into the night sky and see at the same time the same moon though we were separated by thousands of miles.

Because together is where we wanted to be.