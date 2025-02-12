In the Book Nook with … Willow Hewett – The Suburban Times

Author Willow Hewett

Author Willow Hewett from Wells, the smallest city in England, is a caregiver as well as an author and illustrator. She published her first book last March, though her journey began years earlier with writing short stories. Finally, she took the plunge and released her debut novel—a story she originally wrote at just 13 years old. She has received eight book awards for her first book, Past My Time – The Witch’s Curse. When Willow doesn’t write, she likes illustrating, reading, making art, cooking, nature walks, watching crime documentaries, and watching horror films.

Which genres do you cover?

Willow Hewett: My writing spans multiple genres, including Young Adult, Crime, Thriller, Horror, Children’s Picture Books, Middle Grade, Fantasy, and Mystery. I also write scripts, which have won numerous awards.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Willow Hewett: My latest book, Chamberlain Street – The Murder of Lady Penelope, is an 18th-century murder mystery filled with twists and turns that will keep you guessing until the very last page. Think of it as a gripping blend of Sherlock Holmes intrigue with the dark allure of Jack the Ripper.

Willow Hewett’s latest book

At which book events can readers find you?

Willow Hewett: I don’t have any book events scheduled at the moment, but you can stay updated by visiting my website or following my Facebook page.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Willow Hewett: Strangely enough, I’ve never done a book event before! Between writing, illustrating, working, and caring for my two children, finding time for events has been a challenge. But I’m hopeful that in the future, I’ll finally have the chance to connect with readers in person.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Willow Hewett: My children’s picture book, The Wishy-Washy Curly-Wurly Dragon, delivers an important message for young readers. Through an imaginative yet relatable adventure, it encourages children to embrace self-acceptance and celebrate their unique qualities.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Willow Hewett: My favorite author has always been R.L. Stine. I grew up reading his books, and his boundless imagination inspired me to pursue my own journey as an author. Though I only officially became an author last year, I’ve already published five books—two with traditional publishers and three that I’ve self-published.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Willow Hewett: Not really. I write when I can, and especially once the kids are in school and I have a day off from work. I can write around 2,500 words a day when I have time.

Other books by Willow Hewett

What are you currently working on?

Willow Hewett: I’m currently working on the third book in my Young Adult series, Past My Time. Once it’s finished and sent to my editor, I’ll be diving back into two other novels I’m also writing. In addition, I’m illustrating the second book in my Children’s Picture Book series.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Willow Hewett: Not at the moment! Unfortunately, with limited spare time, I have to choose between writing and reading, and I usually choose writing. However, if one of my author friends sends me their work to read, I always make time for that.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Willow Hewett: Just go for it. It took me years to find the courage to publish my books, but once you start, you can’t stop. For me, writing is like a drug—I “have” to do it. It’s in my blood. If you have the passion, the patience, and the love for building storylines, then take the leap. The only one standing in your way is you.

You can find Willow Hewett’s books on her website, in libraries, at online book shops, and on Amazon.