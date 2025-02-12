Dawn Anuszkiewicz named president of MultiCare Good Samaritan – The Suburban Times

Dawn Anuszkiewicz.

TACOMA, Wash. — Dawn Anuszkiewicz has been named president of MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and market leader for East Pierce County. She joins MultiCare Health System from Intermountain Health in Lafayette, Colorado.

Anuszkiewicz will be responsible for MultiCare’s East Pierce strategy and overall performance of Good Samaritan. She’ll be accountable for delivering clinical excellence through employee and physician engagement; providing a high-quality patient experience; and maintaining a standard of quality and safety for patients throughout East Pierce County.

“Dawn brings decades of leadership experience and an ability to engage with staff that will benefit our patients and the community,” said Tim Holmes, a MultiCare senior vice president for East & West Pierce County. “Dawn understands the role Good Samaritan plays in improving the lives of our patients in East Pierce County. I couldn’t be more excited to have her join our MultiCare family.”

Anuszkiewicz joined Intermountain Health in 2021 as the president of Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette. Prior to Good Samaritan, she held chief operating officer and chief executive officer roles at Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pennsylvania; Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, Louisiana; and St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

“I realize that Good Samaritan Hospital has a long history of providing for the medical needs of residents of Puyallup and East Pierce County,” said Anuszkiewicz. “I’m looking forward to partnering with our staff and physicians to build upon our legacy of service and enhance our clinical programs to meet the growing health care needs of our community.”

Anuszkiewicz holds a Master of Health Services Administration from the George Washington University School of Business Management.

She has been married for more than 25 years and has two college-age children. In her free time, she enjoys sailing, hiking and horseback riding.