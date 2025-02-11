Public Hearing on Draft ‘One Tacoma’ Comprehensive Plan Update March 5 – The Suburban Times

The “One Tacoma” Comprehensive Plan is an important tool that establishes Tacoma’s future vision and policy direction, and guides its growth and development over the next 25 years. It is currently being updated, and the City of Tacoma invites the community to learn about this once-in-a-decade update. Community members are also invited to participate in a series of informational meetings to provide input on the draft Comprehensive Plan. It is available online at cityoftacoma.org/onetacoma.

In addition to the “One Tacoma” Comprehensive Plan update, the Planning Commission is also accepting comments on minor amendments to the City’s development standards. A summary of these amendments is available at cityoftacoma.org/codeamendments.

The City’s Planning and Development Services Department will host four events to provide updates on the draft “One Tacoma” Comprehensive Plan’s progress and encourages community feedback. At these events, updates on other City plans and initiatives, including the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District Plan, Tideflats Subarea Plan, Neighborhood Planning Initiative, and Pacific Avenue Subarea Plan.

Virtual event – February 24: Via Zoom (Dial-in option: 253-215-8782; Webinar ID – 836 6932 7451), from 6-7:30 PM

North Tacoma – February 27: Wheelock Library, 3722 N. 26th St., Tacoma, WA 98407 from 1-2:30 PM

Eastside – March 1: Eastside Community Center, 1721 E. 56th St., Tacoma, WA 98404 from 1-2:30 PM

Events are family-friendly, and light refreshments will be provided.

Written comments can be emailed to planning@cityoftacoma.org or mailed to Planning Commission, 747 Market Street, Room 345, Tacoma, WA 98402. The Planning Commission will use the input received during the public comment period, which ends March 7, to finalize its recommendations to the City Council.



Community members with questions or who would like to request information in an alternate format can email onetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or call (253) 591-2051. More information is available at cityoftacoma.org/onetacoma.