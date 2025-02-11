Lakewood RFP for Preparing Technical Data for an Empirical Parking Study – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood, WA seeks responses to this RFP from consulting firms and/or individuals with proven expertise and understanding of the following: the Washington State Growth Management Act (GMA); municipal planning; and residential development and infrastructure, particularly related to transportation systems and parking schemes. Click here to view the full RFP.

The City will follow the time table below, which should result in a selection of a consultant in March, 2025.

Issue RFP: February 7, 2025

Deadline for receiving proposals: February 28, 2025 (5:00 PM)

Contract Award: TBD following interviews of respondents

INSTRUCTIONS TO RESPONDENTS:

Submit proposals via email by the deadline to tspeir@cityoflakewood.us; in addition,

One copy (not to exceed 20 pages, excluding resumes and supplementary appendices) of this RFP must be labeled “Lakewood Empirical Parking Study” and be placed in sealed envelopes addressed to the following persons:

Tiffany Speir, Planning Division Manager Planning & Public Works Department

City of Lakewood 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499-5013

Please contact Tiffany Speir at (253) 983-7702 / tspeir@cityoflakewood.us with any questions.