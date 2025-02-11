 Lakeview Light & Power’s Be The Spark Scholarship Applications Due Feb. 27 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakeview Light & Power’s Be The Spark Scholarship Applications Due Feb. 27

· Leave a Comment ·

By Sarah LaBrasca, Lakeview Light & Power.

Lakeview Light & Power is reminding local students that the application deadline for the 2025 Be The Spark Scholarship is quickly approaching! Applications are due by 5:30pm on Thursday, February 27, to the LLP office at 11509 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood. LLP is encouraging eligible students to apply as participation has been lower than expected this year.

The Be The Spark Scholarship program offers three $3,000 awards to support students in pursuing their educational future. Whether you’re after a college degree or technical certification, this scholarship can help ease the financial burden.

Interested applicants can find the application form and review eligibility requirements by visiting www.lakeviewlight.com/community/scholarships.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.