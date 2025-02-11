Lakeview Light & Power’s Be The Spark Scholarship Applications Due Feb. 27 – The Suburban Times

By Sarah LaBrasca, Lakeview Light & Power.

Lakeview Light & Power is reminding local students that the application deadline for the 2025 Be The Spark Scholarship is quickly approaching! Applications are due by 5:30pm on Thursday, February 27, to the LLP office at 11509 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood. LLP is encouraging eligible students to apply as participation has been lower than expected this year.

The Be The Spark Scholarship program offers three $3,000 awards to support students in pursuing their educational future. Whether you’re after a college degree or technical certification, this scholarship can help ease the financial burden.

Interested applicants can find the application form and review eligibility requirements by visiting www.lakeviewlight.com/community/scholarships.