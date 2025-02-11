Developer files application to develop former Abitibi Mill Site in Steilacoom – The Suburban Times

The Town of Steilacoom has received an application for a Master Planned Development Permit for The Cove at Chambers Bay (former Abitibi Mill Site). Along with the MPD Permit, concurrent review for SEPA, Shoreline Permits, Critical Areas, Preliminary Plat, and Road Vacation have been applied for. Public comments on the application will be accepted through February 26, 2025, at 4pm.

Comments should be directed to Tanner Fuller, Town Planner, tanner.fuller@ci.steilacoom.wa.us, (253) 581-1912. Following the public comment period, public meetings and a hearing on the application will be scheduled. See the Town’s details here.

The Chambers Creek Restoration Alliance has a bit of insight into the application and follow on paperwork.