 Developer files application to develop former Abitibi Mill Site in Steilacoom – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Developer files application to develop former Abitibi Mill Site in Steilacoom

· · Leave a Comment ·

The Town of Steilacoom has received an application for a Master Planned Development Permit for The Cove at Chambers Bay (former Abitibi Mill Site). Along with the MPD Permit, concurrent review for SEPA, Shoreline Permits, Critical Areas, Preliminary Plat, and Road Vacation have been applied for. Public comments on the application will be accepted through February 26, 2025, at 4pm.

Comments should be directed to Tanner Fuller, Town Planner, tanner.fuller@ci.steilacoom.wa.us, (253) 581-1912. Following the public comment period, public meetings and a hearing on the application will be scheduled. See the Town’s details here.

The Chambers Creek Restoration Alliance has a bit of insight into the application and follow on paperwork.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.