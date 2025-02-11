Andrea Smith Hudson: Honoring a loving mother by forging change – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Mari Leavitt, 28th Legislative District press release.

Andrea Smith Hudson was a loving mother, daughter, and sister who loved camping, spending time outdoors, and caring for her family. One tragic day last March, Andrea was picking up her kids along with some other children from their homeschool co-op when she was hit by a car traveling at high speed. Andrea and three of the young ones were killed, leaving families who are now forced to live without them.

Between 2019 and 2023, fatal crashes involving a speeding driver increased by nearly 40 percent. In 2023 alone, excessive speed contributed to 251 fatalities in our state. Nationally, 12,998 deaths were linked to speed-related crashes. The economic cost of this exceeded $50 billion. Today, speeding remains a leading cause of Washington crashes resulting in fatalities and serious injuries.

The reality is that too many of our loved ones have been killed or injured because people drive recklessly and at extremely high speeds. In fact, since 2019, the number of tickets issued for driving more than 50 mph above the speed limit has increased by 200 percent, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

We know we need to do more to protect our families from these fatal crashes, injuries, and property destruction. That is why I am proud to be sponsoring the Andrea Smith Hudson Act (House Bill 1596).

It has been reported that 75 percent of Washingtonians with suspended license continue to drive anyway. This legislation would require habitual speeders and reckless drivers with suspended licenses to have a speed limiter installed on their car’s ignition. Acting much like a breathalyzer, this device uses GPS to keep the vehicle within the speed limit, preventing further tragedies while allowing travel to work, medical appointments, and other necessities.

This bill was heard in the House Transportation Committee on Thursday, January 30. I joined Ted Smith, Andrea’s father, and Lori Markowitz, the mother of Josh, who was killed by an impaired and speeding driver in 2021. You can hear their compelling testimony by clicking here.

At the end of the day, we all want our loved ones to come home to us. Too many lives have been lost, and I will continue to fight to protect people in our communities and on our roads.

