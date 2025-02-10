 Puyallup Chocolates makes its debut at the Tacoma Dome – The Suburban Times

Puyallup Chocolates makes its debut at the Tacoma Dome

The Puyallup Tribal Enterprises (PTE) team were in constant motion during the first day of the Tacoma Home & Garden Show at the Tacoma Dome on Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.

The team spent the weekend handing out sample giveaways of the Puyallup Tribe’s newest business venture, Puyallup Chocolates, and answering a bevy of questions from inquiring minds. Just after midday, nearly 4,000 samples of two chocolate covered graham crackers had been given out to the general public.

“In naming the company after the Tribe, we are showcasing the Tribe’s economic strength and commitment to growth,” said Matt Wadhwani, Puyallup Tribal Enterprises’ CEO. “Our goal is to ensure the Tribe is proud of its enterprises and the positive impact they create for the community.”

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

