Letter: Pluralism – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

Pluralism, often praised as a strength of democracy, can be manipulated into a tool of division, serving the interests of those in power rather than the people. Throughout history, leaders who seek to maintain control have understood that the greatest threat to entrenched elites is a unified working class. To prevent collective action, they deepen divisions along racial, cultural, and ideological lines, ensuring that citizens fight one another rather than the corporate and political forces that exploit them.

In the Army, we understood the strategy well: never intervene in a civil war unless you can turn one side against the other. That is precisely what those in power have done. Rather than address the systemic failures of healthcare, education, and economic disparity, they fuel resentments, using immigration, race, and identity as distractions. While people debate symbols and slogans, billionaires secure tax cuts, corporations crush unions, and healthcare remains a privilege rather than a right.

This is the dark side of pluralism. When wielded cynically, it fragments solidarity and ensures that power remains in the hands of the few. By convincing working-class people that their real enemies are fellow citizens rather than the ruling class, those in power uphold the status quo while pretending to fight it. Until people recognize this divide-and-conquer strategy, the cycle will repeat, and those in power will continue to exploit the fractures they have so carefully deepened. True democracy demands unity, not manipulation disguised as pluralism.