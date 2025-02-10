 Lakewood’s Zapf named to the fall 2024 Dean’s List at Aurora University – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood’s Zapf named to the fall 2024 Dean’s List at Aurora University

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Aurora University.

Aurora University has named Gabriel Zapf of Lakewood, to the Dean’s List for the fall 2024 semester. Zapf is majoring in Health Science. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 grade-point average or higher.

Founded in 1893, Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, accredited higher education institution located on a 39-acre campus in Aurora, the second largest city in Illinois. The university serves approximately 4,100 undergraduate students across more than 60 academic programs. More than 1,800 graduate students are enrolled at the institution as well. AU leadership, faculty, and staff are committed to the success of AU students, offering strong academic support programs and learning opportunities that prepare students to achieve their goals after graduation. Learn more at aurora.edu.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.