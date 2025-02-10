Lakewood Downtown Neighborhood Association Meeting – February 12 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Christopher Davis, Neighborhood Connections Program Coordinator.

The next Lakewood Downtown Neighborhood Association Meeting will be Wednesday, February 12, from 5:30-7:00 PM at the Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library (10202 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499).

Agenda Highlights:

5:30 PM – 5:40 PM – Introductions & Meeting Norms

5:40 PM – 5:55 PM – Police Department Report & Q&A

5:55 PM – 6:35 PM – Guest Speaker: Tiffany Speir (Downtown Subarea Plan Overview & Q&A)

6:35 PM – 6:55 PM – Community Announcements & Open Forum

6:55 PM – 7:00 PM – Closing Remarks & Future Meeting Dates

We encourage you to attend, share your thoughts, and stay engaged with our community. Looking forward to seeing you there.