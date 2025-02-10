Friday Ride #9 – The Suburban Times

Deputy Cappetto takes us around the county to check out some 911 calls on an icy morning. Watch as deputies handle a domestic violence call and make an arrest before the victim could be harmed again. We checked on some mail theft, which has high call volumes this month due to tax season, as well as another domestic violence call and a mental health crisis with our Co-Responders. In all these calls, our deputies were able to have a peaceful solution and outcome considering the dangers involved. Nice work to all involved!

The post Friday Ride #9 first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Blotter.