2024-25 CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – National School Counseling Week – The Suburban Times

This week, we showed our #CPSDPride by giving a #SuperSchoolShoutout to to Custer Elementary School counselor Melissa Juvik and Lochburn Middle School counselor Stacie Hurlow in honor of National School Counseling Week.

Juvik has been with CPSD for 14 years and is a seventh year Custer Cougar. “Before Custer, I worked in middle school and I think that helped inform me of what students need,” she said. “I can better prepare them because I know what’s to come.”

Juvik works with students on their social emotional learning (SEL) needs and self-regulating skills to prepare them for middle school. “Obstacles can come with increased independence, so we develop skills to navigate that,” she said. “We also work on improving attendance and engagement.”

Custer is a small school, and Juvik works with everyone from kindergarten onward, either in their class, individually or in small groups. “I am proud to be an advocate for each student,” she said. “I build important relationships with them and want to provide a positive experience for everyone.”

Hurlow joined the Lochburn team 21 years ago and will be retiring at the end of this school year after 31years with CPSD. “Lochburn is a special place, and I can feel the need here every day,” she said. “I am so happy to have stayed and been a consistent presence in these students’ lives.”

Hurlow attended Custer, Hudtloff Middle School and Lakes High School and her own children attended CPSD schools as well. “I loved school every step of the way and so did my kids,” she said. “As I prepare students for high school, college, career and beyond, I want them to have the same positive experience as I did.”

Hurlow has loved working with students on their SEL academic goals and will miss them all. However, she’s excited to begin her new journey. “I’m happy I was there for students and now I’m proud to be a grandmother and spend more time with my family in retirement,” she said.

Go Counselors!