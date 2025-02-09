Letter: Government Over Budget – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

Some of you may have read this article in the News Tribune.

The article noted that Pierce County is requesting additional funds, from the State, to provide essential services. One of the essential services is for public mental health and therapeutic courts, even though both were to be funded by the 1/10 of 1% sales tax collection, which was passed by County Council in December 2020. Another request for increased funds, to support homeless programs, even though the County spent 25 million in 2024 and the homelessness rate only continues to rise.

It confuses me that the County had funding in place and yet both mental health and homelessness got worse in Pierce County. Where is the accountability for the monies spent. Matters only get worse as the article reveals that the State is facing its own 10-12 BILLION dollar shortfall.

The cherry on top though, the below article which shares that we the tax payers are going to reward politicians, with a significant raise, for running the public budget into the ground.

I don’t know about you, but my raise was not this exorbitant even during times of the recent significant inflation.

Maybe there will be more like minded thinkers, who are now blaming the state budget crisis on the politicians, most of whom are Democrats.

https://komonews.com/news/local/washington-voters-blame-budget-shortfall-on-uncontrolled-spending-oppose-tax-hikes-money-economy-law-vote-ballot-seattle-kent-renton-tacoma-homeless-housing-living-cost

If I need to live within my budget the so should those that are managing my tax dollars!!