Great Backyard Birds with Suzanne Harkness and Sally Larson​​ – The Suburban Times

Participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count? Getting started in birding? Just want to know more about that beautiful yellow bird you saw at the feeder? Check out this virtual class put on by the Tahoma Bird Alliance!

Date: Thursday, Feb. 13

Time: 6-7:15 p.m.

Location: Online via Zoom

Class Fee: Sliding Scale: $15, $20, or $25

Presented by our Development and Community Engagement Manager Suzanne Harkness and Tahoma Bird Alliance board member Sally Larson. Suzanne and Sally will introduce 20 of the birds you’re most likely to see in gardens, parks, and at feeders around the South Sound in winter. There will be time for questions at the end, so come prepared with anything you’ve been wondering about backyard birds!

Sally is an experienced habitat steward with a passion for native plants. If you stopped by a Tahoma Bird Alliance outreach table this year, you probably met her!

Suzanne is our resident bird expert. In addition to being an avid birder, she also enjoys bird photography and is looking forward to this opportunity to share her love of birding with others! Learn more about Suzanne on our staff page.

Register here!

Submitted by the Tahoma Bird Alliance.