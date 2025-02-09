Apartments or Local Shops for Lakewood? Have Your Say at a Feb. 19 Public Hearing – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood is considering expanding its Multi-Family Tax Exemption (MFTE) program, a policy that could significantly reshape the character of our community in specific parts of Gravelly Lake Drive and unspecified parts of Oakbrook, Springbrook and Tillicum. The Lakewood Planning Commission, which advises the City Council, is holding a public hearing on Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m., and your voice is crucial.

What’s at stake?

The proposed expansion would offer property tax breaks to developers and landowners building apartments in areas where small businesses thrive. This policy could now extend to other commercial districts beyond ‘downtown.’

The city hasn’t said where specifically they want to target small business or vacant parcels in Oakbrook, Springbrook and Tillicum. I have more on that in the second half of this post. I wanted to get the ‘action item’ up high for you.

These are just some of the small businesses targeted by the Gravelly Lake proposal, which was originally meant to benefit a developer at the southern boundary of the extension.

And as a bonus, the tax exemption creates a financial incentive for Pierce County to put housing on the former site of the downtown Lakewood library.

Why Should You Care?

I mean, what kind of city do you want? Do you want to drive up and down Gravelly Lake and just see box apartments? Maybe you do – more housing is more housing. We could pack entire blocks with eight-story apartments and JBLM alone would still need more housing.

Impacts on Neighborhoods: The tax break would encourage the redevelopment of small business properties into housing, reshaping key parts of the city.

Who Really Benefits? Developers and large property owners stand to gain, but what about small businesses and residents?

A Fair Process? The city did not directly notify affected property owners last year. The only people who showed up at the first hearing were developers. Have you received any notification? Do you care?

How to Make Your Voice Heard

Attend in Person: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, Lakewood City Hall, across from the Barnes & Noble apartment site (I could use the street address, but I want to honor that City Hall is all about apartments now)

Submit Written Comments: Send to the city by noon, Feb. 19. Mail testimony in advance to Karen Devereaux, Planning Commission Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA, 98499 or email kdevereaux@cityoflakewood.us.

Join via Zoom to Speak: The city will be posting the link soon, and I’ll share it here on The Suburban Times; or we’ll also post it on the Save Our Unique Lakewood website.

Watch on YouTube: Livestream available, though you can’t make public comments. Same thing, the link will be TBA but on the city’s YouTube channel.

This is your chance to weigh in before the Planning Commission makes a recommendation to the City Council. If you care, you should also come to the meeting where they will likely make decisions, that same time on March 5.

If you care about the future of small businesses, neighborhoods, and responsible growth in Lakewood, speak up before decisions are made without you!

Background

OK, for those of you who crave insights and more information, here’s a bit more:

Big picture: It’s been illuminating to learn what is going on in the entire State of Washington related to housing. You may have seen the majestic David Horsey cartoon that summarizes what’s going on in Seattle. The short version is that progressives and housing developers, who don’t always have things in common, have united to push as many houses they can in as many places throughout the state. I’ll be writing about the state issues in the coming weeks.

However, let’s not get distracted. It’s not the state that wants to provide this tax incentive in certain neighborhoods.

Here’s where we’ve been, in review:

Last spring, Lakewood failed to directly notify property owners so the only people to show up last year at the planning commission hearing were the developers. A divided planning commission voted to recommend the tax break.

The neighborhood did find out, and after citizens asked for reconsideration, the Lakewood City Council asked the planning commission to have another public hearing.

The planning commission held a study session last month and a public hearing was already scheduled for Feb. 5.

The short version of what happened; the planning commissioners asked A LOT of good questions and the city took the remarkable step of canceling a public hearing they’d already begun to advertise.

I had actually written out a column about how the planning commissioners were taking their time and city staff were clearly going to take their time putting something together – but you won’t be reading that as it turned out they decided to just give it one month. So the planning commission held another meeting this past Wednesday, and decided to hold a hearing in two weeks.

I have seen no evidence that the City of Lakewood has sent a mailing to the neighborhood, but there’s still time and they might well do so.

For Oakbrook, Springbrook and Tillicum

The City Council, Planning Commission and City Hall are also proposing to extend the same incentive to new parts of these neighborhoods. The city’s maps are confusing because they don’t actually specify what areas that would happen. So if you live in those neighborhoods, you might come to the hearing to express an opinion either way.

To put it another way, I sure hope Oakbrook, Springbrook and Tillicum have people who compulsively read city agendas like I do. The city did not notify my neighborhood about the change, no surprise since the city wants the change to happen.

But that means it’s likely nobody will tell neighbors in Oakbrook, Springbrook and Tillicum when it comes time to designate specific parcels for the incentive.

It’s Not Supposed to Work This Way

In case you’re wondering, this is not the way it’s supposed to work. You’re not supposed to rely on a private citizen like me who just happens to read agendas to get information on zoning and development tax incentives in your neighborhood.

Cityhood promised that Lakewood citizens would be informed on what’s coming, and that doesn’t always happen late in the third decade of cityhood. So here we are.

If you live in these areas, you might make more sense of the maps than I can. Here they are:

You have to inform yourselves, friends. Civics is not a spectator sport.

And finally … more information if you want it.

I am also the first person to say you should not rely on one person for your information. So here are some resources:

First Hearing

You know this is coming, but I have to say it: If you really want to know what’s going on, you should watch the hearing.

Only one neighbor provided public testimony in person, I think in part because some of us only saw the meeting notice the day before and there wasn’t time to get the word out. But Christina Klas spoke for a large group of people:

You can also hear me encourage the planning commissioners to do what they want to do, and not be pushed by friendly associations with staff and City Council members already in favor of displacing small business:

Second Hearing

You can watch it and hear some interesting comments https://www.youtube.com/live/1gTYBNVJoMg?si=fpB3Qdok0g7cQp7O&t=210

You’ll find the staff report here: https://cityoflakewood.us/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/2025_02_05_PC_Agenda.pdf

Just so you know, it’s likely the planning commission won’t make a decision on the night of the 19th, so you’ll also want to write down 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 5. There will also be a public comment hearing at that meeting before they might make a recommendation to the City Council.

There is an enormous amount of activity going on in Washington related to housing, as the Horsey cartoon indicates. Even as we speak, the Legislature is working on bills that mandate what goes in not only my neighborhood, but every other neighborhood in a city.

But this tax incentive is the thing the city has kept pumping air in, so it will be good to get a final decision so we can focus on bigger state issues. To me, what happens on Gravelly Lake Drive symbolizes how a city addresses responsible development and growth. It will be interesting to hear from others. If you have any questions for me, you’ll find my contact information on the Save Our Unique Lakewood website.