A Home of Resilience and Love – The Suburban Times

Habitat for Humanity story.

Marianne and Matthew share a beautiful history of perseverance, strength and unwavering determination. Their love story began when Marianne fell for Matthew at just 15 years old, and over three decades later, their bond remains unshakeable. A stage three cancer survivor, Marianne has faced many hardships, but none was more devastating than losing their family home due to the overwhelming burden of cancer-related medical expenses.

Marianne and Matthew share a beautiful history of perseverance, strength and unwavering determination. Their love story began when Marianne fell for Matthew at just 15 years old, and over three decades later, their bond remains unshakeable. A stage three cancer survivor, Marianne has faced many hardships, but none was more devastating than losing their family home due to the overwhelming burden of cancer-related medical expenses.

The couple first heard about Habitat for Humanity through a friend and decided to apply for the Homeownership Program. However, the road to homeownership was not an easy one due to the fluctuations in Marianne’s income as a private home aide. Refusing to give up, and with the help of Habitat’s Homeowner Services team, Marianne focused on budgeting and finally she and Matthew were approved for homeownership. Over a five-week period, they completed their sweat-equity hours with the help of their grandson.

Reflecting on her journey, Marianne stated:

“I know that I am the head of the house, so I have to push, and I am glad I did. I never thought we would have a house again in our old age—but I am a survivor, and I am glad I persevered.”

Today, Marianne and Matthew look forward to a fresh start in their new home, a testament to resilience and the determination to never give up.