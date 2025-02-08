 Two U.P. City Council Members to Serve on National Committee – The Suburban Times

Two U.P. City Council Members to Serve on National Committee

U.P. City Council Members Frank Boykin and Denise McCluskey have been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2025 Small Cities Council. The pair were elected to one-year terms and will encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs that can be replicated among communities of similar demographics, size or location.

“I’m honored to serve with others to address issues I am passionate about and to create impactful relationships that can foster good governance for our small cities,” Boykin said.

For more than 100 years NLC has advocated for, and protected the interests of, cities, towns and villages by influencing federal policy, strengthening local leadership and driving innovative solutions.

“I hope my participation on the Small Cities Council will help me glean best practices and creative ideas that will enhance U.P.’s goals and vision as well as those of other small cities like us across the country,” McCluskey said. 

