Tacoma City Council Member Joe Bushnell Appointed to Lead National League of Cities’ Military Communities Council – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma City Council Member Joe Bushnell has been appointed to serve a one-year term as Chair of the National League of Cities (NLC) 2025 Military Communities Council. As Chair of NLC’s Military Communities Council, Council Member Bushnell will spearhead a diverse coalition of local government leaders, driving collaboration, networking, and the development of replicable resources and programs that will empower military communities nationwide.

“In this role, I will elevate the experiences and needs of veterans, as well as active duty families, at a national level,” said Council Member Bushnell. “As a Marine Corps veteran, I am proud of the fact that Tacoma is home to such a large population of veterans and active duty families. In Tacoma, which is just 10 minutes from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, we understand the needs of our military community and this is an opportunity to work collaboratively with local governments across the nation to address them.”

“Member Councils are integral to shaping NLC’s policies by bringing together local leaders from across the country who are serving similar communities to share ideas, experiences and challenges they are facing in their communities,” said National League of Cities President Steve Patterson, Mayor of Athens, Ohio. “I am excited Council Member Bushnell is leading NLC’s Military Communities Council this year as we work together to ensure our cities, towns and villages are ready and resilient for the future.”

This year’s Military Communities Council leadership will consist of Chair Joe Bushnell, Council Member, Tacoma, Washington; and Vice Chair Riakos Adams, Council Member, Killeen, TX.

More information on NLC’s member councils is available at nlc.org/current-initiatives/member-councils-2.