Pierce County offers free property tax exemption seminars – The Suburban Times

Seniors and people with disabilities are invited to attend free Property Tax Exemption Seminars hosted by the Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer’s office, in partnership with the South Sound Housing Affordability Partners (SSHA³P) and Pierce County Human Services.

Seminars are designed to provide valuable information on tax relief programs. Attendees will learn about eligibility requirements for property tax exemption, income categories, and the impact of life changes such as retirement or loss of a spouse. Guests will also have the opportunity to ask questions and learn about other county services, including veterans support and aging and disability resources at the following seminars:



Monday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

Puyallup Public Library

324 S. Meridian, Puyallup

Tuesday, March 11 at 9 a.m.

Sumner Senior Center

15506 62nd Street Court East, Sumner

These informative sessions are free and open to the public, but guests are encouraged to register by contacting Mary Connolly at mary.connolly@piercecountywa.gov or 253-625-4153. Visit our websiteI to stay updated on seminars throughout the year.