Endangered Malayan Tapir Calf Born – The Suburban Times

A rare and endangered Malayan tapir calf was born at the zoo on Sunday, February 2, marking only the second tapir birth in our 120-year history.

The newborn, covered in distinctive white spots and stripes that resemble a tiny, walking watermelon, is considered healthy. Mother Yuna, 10, is also doing well, according to Head Veterinarian Dr. Karen Wolf. The calf’s father, Baku, is also 10 years old.

The calf will remain behind the scenes in the Asian Forest Sanctuary, nursing and bonding with Yuna under the observation of the zoo’s veterinary and animal care teams. The calf will receive a veterinary checkup after allowing time for the newborn and Yuna to bond. We estimate the newborn to weigh around 20 pounds—a stark contrast to its mom, who almost weighs 900 pounds, and dad, around 800 pounds.

“We’re thrilled to witness this incredible moment and watch the calf grow,” said Curator Telena Welsh.

Tapir calves typically nurse for about six months and stay with their mothers for 12 to 18 months. Their gestation period lasts an impressive 13 to 14 months. Yuna and Baku were paired as part of the Species Survival Plan®, a program that helps ensure the genetic diversity and long-term sustainability of Malayan tapirs in human care.

The calf’s sex and name will be announced in the coming weeks. Zoo guests can look forward to seeing the young tapir calf later this spring. Tapir calves are often affectionately compared to watermelons due to their unique blackish-brown color with white stripes and spots, which help them blend into their surroundings. As adults, tapirs have distinct black heads and long snouts with varying colors along their bodies.

Malayan tapirs are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with populations declining due to habitat loss caused by deforestation and human development. Native to Southeast Asia, these gentle herbivores play a crucial role in their ecosystems by dispersing seeds and maintaining forest diversity.

