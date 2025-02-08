 A Birthday Party for Everest! – The Suburban Times

A Birthday Party for Everest!

Someone call our pawlice! This video is too cute it must be illegal! Our Wellness dog Everest turned 3 years old, so we surprised him with a birthday party! All his local wellness dog friends were invited. Talk about a pawpular event. It was a fun afternoon of belly rubs, slobber, and peanut butter yogurt cups! Happy Birthday Everest. Thank you for always providing us some snuggles and love when we need it the most.

The post A Birthday Party for Everest! first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff's Office Blotter.

