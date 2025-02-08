A Birthday Party for Everest! – The Suburban Times

Someone call our pawlice! This video is too cute it must be illegal! Our Wellness dog Everest turned 3 years old, so we surprised him with a birthday party! All his local wellness dog friends were invited. Talk about a pawpular event. It was a fun afternoon of belly rubs, slobber, and peanut butter yogurt cups! Happy Birthday Everest. Thank you for always providing us some snuggles and love when we need it the most.

