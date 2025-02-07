Symphony Tacoma presents Mythical Landscapes – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Symphony Tacoma.

Symphony Tacoma presents

Mythical Landscapes

Sunday, February 23rd – 2:30pm

Pantages Theater

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

Xiaohui Yang, piano

Symphony Tacoma invites audiences on a mesmerizing journey through myth, magic, and music with Mythical Landscapes, an enchanting concert featuring internationally acclaimed pianist Xiaohui Yang. This captivating performance on Sunday, February 23rd, at 2:30pm is an exceptional afternoon performance showcasing storytelling works by Sibelius, Grieg, Mahler, and Stravinsky.

Symphony Tacoma musicians are thrilled to share the Pantages stage with internationally acclaimed pianist Xiaohui Yang for Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor. A winner of the prestigious 2017 Naumburg International Piano Competition, Yang has captivated audiences across four continents with her refined artistry and dazzling virtuosity. Praised as a “magician of sound and virtuosity” (La Libre, Belgium), she has performed at renowned venues, including Carnegie Hall, Tel Aviv Museum of Art, and the Seoul Arts Center. With an impressive roster of collaborations, she has appeared as a soloist with the Milwaukee Symphony, Louisiana Philharmonic, and New Jersey Symphony, among others.

A passionate chamber musician and festival artist, Yang has graced the stages of Marlboro, Tanglewood, and Ravinia, performing alongside esteemed musicians such as Peter Wiley and Charles Neidich. Her musical journey began in China before she earned degrees from the Curtis Institute of Music and The Juilliard School. She is currently pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts at Peabody Conservatory Yang while calling Tacoma home, along with her husband and baby girl. Symphony Tacoma audiences can anticipate an afternoon of breathtaking artistry as Yang brings her expressive depth and technical brilliance to the Mythical Landscapes program.

Xiaohui Yang

Symphony Tacoma Music Director Sarah Ioannides carefully curated this program to include a true gem of the classical repertoire: Igor Stravinsky’s The Firebird Suite. A brilliant blend of myth, magic, and music, this dazzling masterpiece catapulted the young composer to international fame. Commissioned by Sergei Diaghilev for his Ballets Russes, The Firebird brings to life a captivating Russian legend where a heroic prince, an enchanted princess, and a mystical Firebird battle the sinister sorcerer Kashchei. Stravinsky’s rich orchestration and inventive harmonies create a vivid soundscape, blending eerie, shimmering textures for the supernatural with lyrical folk melodies for the human characters. The result is a spellbinding journey through an enchanted world of intrigue and wonder.

From the haunting mystery of its opening notes to the fiery brilliance of its triumphant Finale, The Firebird Suite remains one of the most thrilling and beloved works in the orchestral catalog. Its pulse-quickening rhythms and breathtaking drama showcase Stravinsky’s genius for musical storytelling, foreshadowing the revolutionary style he would later unleash in The Rite of Spring. Experience the magic and exhilaration of this iconic masterpiece as Symphony Tacoma brings it to life in an electrifying performance!

Also on the concert are Jean Sibelius’ Pan and Echo, Dance Intermezzo No. 3, and Mahler’s Blumine movement, a hidden gem from his Symphony No. 1. Tickets for Mythical Landscapes are available at the Symphony Tacoma Box Office, symphonytacoma.org, or 253-272-7264. Prices range from $24 to $89.

ABOUT SYMPHONY TACOMA:

Building community through music Symphony Tacoma is a dynamic professional orchestra composed of local musicians dedicated to making great music accessible to all. Led by Music Director Sarah Ioannides, the orchestra is committed to engaging, educating, and inspiring the community through transformative musical experiences. www.symphonytacoma.org