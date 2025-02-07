Proposed Lakewood Towne Center Apartments approved by Hearing Examiner – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner approved the Master Planned Development Permit for Alliance Multifamily (Lakewood Towne Center Apartments), a mixed-use housing project that will bring 309 market-rate apartments to the downtown area.

As part of her ruling, Pro Tem Hearing Examiner Stephanie E. Marshall determined the project meets the city’s zoning and planning requirements, while enhancing the livability of downtown Lakewood.

Her approval included several conditions to address community concerns about traffic, environmental impact and infrastructure.

Project Overview

The development is located on a 34.11-acre site at Lakewood Towne Center. The area that will be developed includes a large parking lot and a building that houses the Barnes & Nobles store. As proposed, the building will be demolished. Barnes & Noble is relocating to another location in Lakewood Towne Center. The project includes:

One five-story building with 143 apartments

Seven three-story buildings with 168 apartments

40,132 square feet of open space with community amenities like a pool, playground, and clubhouse

473 parking spaces, including ADA-accessible and EV charging stations

As part of the approval, the Hearing Examiner required the development meet the City of Lakewood’s conditions for approval. That includes:

Traffic Mitigation: A traffic impact fee must be paid to offset the project’s effect on the local road network.

The project must comply with the city’s traffic management requirements to ensure no major disruptions to existing traffic flow.

Pedestrian pathways must be enhanced for safety and connectivity. Stormwater & Environmental Protections: The project must follow strict stormwater management guidelines per the Washington Department of Ecology’s Stormwater Manual.

Infiltration trenches, permeable pavement, and on-site water treatment systems must be installed to improve stormwater drainage and water quality.

The development must include landscape buffers and tree retention, maintaining at least 91 existing trees while adding over 280 new trees. Building & Design Standards: The developer was granted two deviations from Lakewood’s form-based code: One building will exceed the maximum allowed length by 10%. Mid-block pedestrian connections will be modified to improve landscaping and safety.

The project must comply with design review requirements to ensure compatibility with the downtown area. Public Services & Infrastructure: The developer must coordinate with utility providers to ensure sufficient water, sewer, and emergency services.

Compliance with fire safety and emergency access regulations is required.

Community Concerns & Findings

During the public hearing process, community members raised concerns about traffic congestion, environmental impacts, and the changing character of downtown Lakewood. The Hearing Examiner determined that:

The project will not increase peak-hour traffic congestion significantly.

The proposed stormwater improvements will enhance environmental protections, compared to existing conditions.

The development aligns with Lakewood’s long-term plan for a walkable, mixed-use downtown.

Next Steps

Before construction can begin, the developer must obtain:

A Site Development Permit

A Building Permit

Final stormwater management approvals

Find the full decision online under the “2025 Decisions” tab.