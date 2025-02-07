 Nobles bill to update driver, vehicle laws heard in committee – The Suburban Times

Nobles bill to update driver, vehicle laws heard in committee

A bill to modernize and streamline Washington’s driver and vehicle laws was heard in the Senate Transportation Committee Monday, February 4. 

Senate Bill 5218, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), would align state laws with federal regulations, improve administrative processes, and remove outdated provisions. 

“Our laws should reflect current practices and federal requirements to reduce confusion and improve efficiency,” Nobles said. “This bill makes simple, necessary updates to keep our system clear and effective.” 

The bill would: 

  • Align odometer disclosure rules with federal law. 
  • Codify virtual administrative hearings for greater accessibility. 
  • Remove outdated honorary consul specialty plates per federal directive. 
  • Clarify notification timelines for vehicle and vessel record requests. 
  • Ensure commercial driver license records fully reflect convictions to maintain compliance. 

Requested by the Department of Licensing, the bill has no fiscal impact and reflects current practices. 

Follow its progress here

