Kenmore Air and Puyallup Tribe expand partnership with international service; new seasonal flights link Tacoma, Victoria – The Suburban Times

Kenmore Air, in collaboration with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, is excited to announce the extension of their seasonal seaplane flight service between Tacoma’s Ruston Way and Victoria, BC’s Inner Harbour. The service, which will run from May 15 through Sept. 15, offers an unparalleled travel experience, providing the fastest and most scenic route for South Sound residents to reach the charming capital of British Columbia.

The daily flight will depart Tacoma at 2:45 pm, flying for approximately one hour to Friday Harbor Marina. After a 30-minute stopover, the flight will continue for a 20-minute leg to Victoria’s Inner Harbour, making the total flight time just 1 hour and 50 minutes. Upon arriving in Victoria, passengers will be steps from Victoria’s bustling waterfront, top-rated hotels and a vibrant downtown full of great restaurants and shopping as well as having easy tour bus transportation access to the world-famous Butchart Gardens. Prices start at $199 per person, one-way.

In addition to the Victoria route, May 15 will mark the return of Kenmore Air’s seasonal seaplane service between Tacoma and the San Juan Islands with direct service to Friday Harbor Marina and stopover service to Roche Harbor as well as a variety of seaplane marina locations on Orcas Island and Lopez Island. This service will also be available through Sept. 15, with fares starting at $199 per person, one-way. For those looking for a shorter, scenic adventure, Kenmore Air’s popular 25-minute South Sound Scenic flight tour will return with departures from Tacoma, offering breathtaking aerial views of the Puget Sound for just $99 per person with two flights offered daily.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

